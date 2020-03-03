When Taapsee Pannu And Deepika Padukone Impressed Us With Their Sense Of Style; See

Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu are both equally esteemed actors who have been praised several times in the past for their work. While Taapsee is receiving tremendous praise for her work in Thappad, Deepika was praised for her work in Chhapaak. The two films spoke about some of the most gripping and crucial subjects. The filmmakers were praised for their vision in the film and were also appreciated by the audience for the engaging narrative.

Times when Taapsee and Deepika impressed us with their sense of style

The two actors are active social media users and often share pictures from their latest photoshoots or simply photos from their day to day life. Fans have noticed that both Taapsee and Deepika have a spectacular sense of fashion and their outfits usually complement their aesthetic. Here are some photos in which the two actors looked their absolute best according to fans on social media.

Taapsee Pannu

The boho look is quite an unconventional but easy to go look and actors often sport this look. The relaxed and laid back nature of the outfit is what makes the attire look elegant yet dapper. Taapsee wore a denim off-shoulder with a neck scarf along with a cool pair of shades and a simplified yet classy messy hair bun. For the second outfit image, Taapsee wore an outfit that brought out her features along with her leg tattoo. Her hair, on the other hand, looked perfect with natural curls.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika used her own innovation with the boho look and went for a more layered look with a jacket and dress. She complimented the look with high netted boots and a scarf overheard, she also added hints of gold jewellery to complete the aesthetic. For the second outfit image, the ruffle in the top is sort of a messy yet elegant look that stylists go for and Deepika absolutely wore this look with style. Deepika wore a one-sided off-shoulder top with trousers that had hints of silver. This silver later matched with her grey pants that also had hints of silver on them.

