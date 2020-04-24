Deepika Padukone’s Video Interacting With Paparazzi Surfaces On Internet; See Here

Deepika Padukone is always known for her sweet, loving and kind nature, even towards the paparazzi. The actor has always aced her game on the silver screen with hits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, etc. Her respectful behaviour towards fans have always won over our hearts and this latest video is just proof of the same.

Deepika Padukone’s video interacting with shutterbugs

Recently, a video of Deepika Padukone interacting with the paparazzi surfaced on the internet. In the video, the actor is also seen talking to a few fans too. She is then seen inspecting a phone before handing it back.

Deepika Padukone then walked away but before that, she was also seen laughing her heart out. She even made sure to bid goodbye to the people who had come to see her. This video just goes miles ahead to prove the sweet nature of Deepika Padukone.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s video here:

Many fans also mentioned in the comments section how the actor’s behaviour is commendable. They were all hearts and love for Deepika Padukone in the comments section. One fan also went on to mention how Deepika Padukone is beautiful both on the inside and outside.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next in the much-anticipated Kabir Khan directorial, 83. The film also stars her husband, Ranveer Singh along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar. The film was scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, 83 has been postponed. A new release date for the film has not yet been given by the makers.

