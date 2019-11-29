Ranveer Singh Reveals His 'blood Group' And It Is Super Hard To Guess

Ranveer Singh has finally revealed what his blood group really is. The actor recently shared a new post on social media, and his caption told his followers all about his true blood group. What is Ranveer's blood group you ask? Well, it is the secret to his 24/7 high energy that he will renowned for. Read below to find out all about Ranveer's real blood group.

Ranveer reveals to his fans his blood group

Checked my blood group. It was G+ 💉 pic.twitter.com/8TDpiyyNU6 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 29, 2019

Above is the post that Ranveer made on social media. The pictures in the post, show Ranveer wearing a classy and stylish gangster look. In the caption, Ranveer tells his fans to check out his real blood group, which is G+, which is not a real blood group for those unaware. However, fans of the actor quickly guessed that the G in his blood group actually stands for 'Gangster'. Perhaps this is the real secret behind the star's amazing energy level. If there is one thing that Ranveer Singh is known for in Bollywood, it is his extraordinarily high energy level that lets him work as well as party 24/7.

G+ means = gangster — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) November 29, 2019

However, while 'gangster' is a popular guess for what Ranveer's blood group's G stands for, many fans have shared their own thoughts as to what the G actually stands for. From gangster to genius, there are several fans who have given their own opinion on what the G means. Here are a few more guesses to what G+ actually means.

G for genius or ga### — Lagbhag ENGINEER (@EngineerFarzi) November 29, 2019

gujrat government blood group = corruption...#binsachivalayscam — Bhavya Ahir (@BhavyaAhir) November 29, 2019

Obviously it will be Ganja positive. Without having ganja nobody will do the stuff u do — Himanshu Adwani (@Himanshurajesh4) November 29, 2019

Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming film '83. The film will depict the events that took place during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer will be playing the role of the Indian captain Kapil Dev and the movie will also feature Deepika who will be playing Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.

