Deepika's Mother's Day Post Is Unique & Hilarious; Actor Tags 'Papa Singh & Papa Padukone'

Deepika Padukone on Mother's Day took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from her school days. While her fans were waiting for her to share some pictures with her mother Ujjala Padukone and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, the 'Piku' actor instead shared her own childhood picture posing with medals, certificates, and trophy.

Tagging her and Ranveer's family, including #PapaPadukone and #PapaSingh, Deepika wrote, "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B)🤣🤣🤣We love you!" [sic]

On the back of the same photo, it is written, "To Ajju With love from Deepika. 1995 - Sophia High School. Long Jump - 1st prize, 75m run - 1st prize, 50m run - 2nd prize, 8*50 m relay - 2nd prize, Overall Individual Championship Cup for Primary seniors"

Ever since the lockdown was imposed by the government, many celebrities in India have taken social media to bridge the gap between them and their fans. Among the many celebrities, Deepika Padukone has also been one of the avid social media users during the lockdown. The actor goes on to give fans a glimpse of her life at home.

Deepika Padukone has been sharing her ‘episodes’ on ‘season 1’ of her ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19.’ Some of the posts also featured enjoying juice and making a dessert. It’s not clear if she has enough stock of groceries to continue with the episodes.

