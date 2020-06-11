'Lived like a queen': 'Partner' actress Deepshikha has whole 23-storey building to herself

One might be familiar with people living alone in bungalows and mansions, as seen in movies. However, someone living alone in a tower sounds rare, but it is true. Deepshikha Nagpal has been living alone in a 23-storey building in Mumbai for the past few weeks.

Not exactly alone, as the actor also has her children and domestic help with her for company, but they are the only residents of the bulding in Oshiwara area of Andheri, Mumbai. The Partner star in a recent interview with a media publication shared that she has been living alone in the building since January. The major reason for the situation has been that the other residents have not moved in yet, she revealed.

Deepshikha shared that it was after 11 years that she had got possession of the flat, so she could not wait to move in once she received the keys. She said that she and her domestic help immediately started working on the interiors. However, other residents were not able to move in as the lockdown made it hard for them to complete the interiors.

When asked if she found it hard to live alone in a 23-storey building, the actor replied that the building has efficient security in place. Deepshikha also said that she loved her ‘airy and spacious’ home.

She added that she felt she ‘lived like a queen’ during the lockdown, with the ‘whole building’ to herself. The actor also said that she has not been scared as she has always been on her own.

Deepshikha’s children, a daughter and a son, were living with her friend during the initial phase, before moving in with her.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Deepshikha has kept her fans entertained with her TikTok videos. On the professional front, she was last seen in the TV show Main Bhi Ardhangini. All shootings across the country are set to resume after the lockdown restrictions, with the respective governments issuing the guidelines.

