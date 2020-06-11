Hina Khan On Whether She'll Work With BB13 Winner Sidharth Shukla: "It's A Small World"

After gaining immense love from the audience for her on-screen characters in Indian daily-soaps, Hina Khan participated in India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 11, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Hina Khan received many votes as from fans and became the first runner-up of the show. Today, along with having excelled in every field, Hina Khan is also a huge internet sensation. Recently, a fan asked Hina Khan if there is a possibility of her working with Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla.

Hina Khan's reply over future collaboration with BB 13 winner Siddharth Shukla

Having millions of followers on her social media account, Hina Khan makes sure to keep her fans entertained. During a crisis situation like this, Hina Khan is engaging with her fans through digital platforms. Recently, Hina Khan started an interactive session on her official Twitter handle where she answered all the questions asked to her by her fans, under #AskHina.

Using the platform, a fan asked Hina Khan about her plans of collaborating with Bigg Boss 13 winner, Siddharth Shukla, for an on-screen project. His question read, “Mam, I supported you in BB11 and in BB13 I supported Sid, Just wanna ask that in future is there any possibility of Sid and You'll come together for any good project. #AskHina”. Here is what the actor replied-

Thank you 🙏

Well you never know, small world you see 😊 https://t.co/bn7FpK70Im — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces in the Indian acting industry today. Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her character as Akshara, in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a nation-wide known personality today. Recently, Hina Khan also set foot into Bollywood by making her Bollywood debut in a female-centric movie. Hina Khan is also a fashionista today.

On the work front

Hina Khan was last seen on in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked (2020), that did an average business at the box-office. Siddharth Shukla recently won the 13th season of Bigg Boss, after spending five months inside the reality game show house. He was last seen in a music video, Bhula Doonga, alongside his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and rumoured partner, Shehnaaz Gill.

