Sonu Sood Offers Six-storey Juhu Property To Medical Warriors Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

With Indian fighting against the COVID-19 surge in the sub-continent, support from the Bollywood industry poured in form of cash and in kind. Several celebs contributed to the PM-Cares fund and in Maharashtra, celebrities made first-hand donations to the state relief fund. The latest addition to the list is Sonu Sood, who converted his plush hotel into a temporary residence solution for the doctors and medical warriors on the front line.

Also Read | MASSIVE: Odisha Becomes India's First State To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown, Till April 30

Sonu Sood offers property to medical warriors during Coronavirus lockdown

Sonu Sood reportedly offered his six-storey hotel building in Juhu to utilise it as a residence for medical staff who are currently treating the COVID-19 positive patients across Mumbai. As per reports, this is Sonu Sood's way of offering support to the BMC and the state authorities who are tackling the rising number of cases in the state. He wishes that this spearheads the fight against Coronavirus.

Also Read | Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals For At-home Shab-e-Barat Observance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In a statement to a news portal, Sonu Sood revealed that it is his honour to contribute in the least possible way to the medical warriors. Sonu Sood also added that his people have reached out to the municipality authorities and hospitals treating the patients about the availability of the facility. He also believes that people who belong to several parts of Mumbai need not think about travelling once they are on breaks. Sonu Sood’s actions come after several reports of medical staff being evicted from their rental rooms by homeowners after they hear about them treating affected patients surfaced.

Also Read | Date Ideas While Maintaining Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

With this, Sonu Sood joined the long list of celebrities who are contributing in their own ways in the fight against COVID-19. Gauri Khan and her family made their office space available to the BMC to turn it into a quarantine facility for patients. Even industrialist Sachin Joshi offered his assistance and property in Powai to meet the needs of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area. His hotel of 36 rooms will be turned into a quarantine facility.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown Effect: Taxi Drivers In Bengaluru Struggle To Meet Daily Needs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.