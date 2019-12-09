Deepveer's Chemistry: Compatibility Between Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now one of the most famous and cutest couples in the Bollywood industry and they've always expressed their love for each other. Capricorn and Cancer’s shared passions, sense of responsibility and morality make their relationship highly compatible. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are polar opposites of each other, which is just enough to make their match so compatible.

Deep-Veer's Zodiac match; Compatibility between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

According to Astrology.com, it is a celestial combination with immense tenacity and commitment when Cancer and Capricorn make a love match. The Sea-Goat, Capricorn, focuses on reason, on being down-to-earth and real; the relationship is charged with emotional intensity by Cancer. Cancer finds devotion in a Capricorn friend, and in exchange, Capricorn learns to love the determination of Cancer. Such two signs will come together from opposite sides of the Zodiac to establish very positive and stable relationships.

Read: Deepika Padukone Says 'Tadaaaaa' To This, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Others Awestruck

Cancer is the guardian of nostalgia and cherished memories and belongings. Capricorn moves Cancer towards accomplishment and keeps its Crab-like tendencies in check, enlightening Cancer outside its own easily bruised heart to the most important issues of the world. If there are an ironclad commitment and a stable, traditional home setting, this partnership is successful.

Read: Ranveer Singh Is Party Ready This Weekend With His Quirky Retro Style; See Pics

The best thing about their relationship is that they tend to have full engagement and joint contributions to shared goals. Both are lovers of performance and lovely, luxurious stuff, and they don't shirk the idea of a little hard work if that's what it takes. Capricorn excels in doing basic business, and when emotional counselling is needed, Cancer tends to always step in. Looks like Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s emotional support pole. Both the signs get along better when they all each other to use their respective individual strengths.

Read: Men In Pink Brigade Has Bollywood Stars Like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And More

Read: Ranveer Singh's Flashback Friday Pic Is ''innocent & Cute", Says Cricketer Kapil Dev

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.