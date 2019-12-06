Ranveer Singh's Flashback Friday Pic Is ''innocent & Cute", Says Cricketer Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh on Friday morning shared his flashback picture on Instagram. The actor who is wearing a black t-shirt and a choker look "innocent and cute", said legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Actor Dino Morea also dropped a comment saying, "Hai hai Kya flashback @ranveersingh innocence", while Richa Chadha called him a 'cutie'. Fans said that Ranveer was one fashion freak since his teenage years.

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh had stayed with former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev for 10 days in New Delhi to undergo extensive cricket and mannerism training as he plays him in Kabir Singh's '83.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the upcoming Kabir Khan film '83. The film will depict the events that took place during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer will be playing the role of the then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The movie will also feature his wife actor Deepika Padukone who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife. Alongside Ranveer, the film will also star R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar.

"83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. "83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment. The shooting is underway in United Kingdom.

