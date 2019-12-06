Men In Pink Brigade Has Bollywood Stars Like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And More

Bollywood fashion has come a long way from where it was even a decade ago. Celebrities are trying to break the social stigma against colours and outfit style everyday walking hand in hand with designers and stylists. Along with Bollywood women, the men also have contributed a great deal to this cause, pertinent among which is normalizing the colour pink. Here are five instances of the Bollywood men in pink outfits proving colour has no bar:

Ranveer Singh

One of the most fashionable men in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is known for breaking stereotypes in fashion. From donning a skirt to sporting quirky prints, he seems to have done it all. In fact, he has also donned a number of pink outfits leading the brigade of Men in Pink. He has been seen sporting different shades of pink in outfits both casual and formal establishing himself as one of the Men in Pink.

Vicky Kaushal

Another fashion inspiration in Bollywood for men, Vicky Kaushal is also known for his fashion game besides his acting. Joining Ranveer Singh’s Brigade, Vicky had even sported an overall pink look for the photoshoot of a fashion magazine. He was seen in a pink suit paired with a pink sweater inside, going all out for the Men in Pink look. To break the monotony of pink, Vicky chose mustard yellow shoes.

Jim Sarbh

Another Bollywood actor known for his quirky sense of fashion is the Neerja villain, Jim Sarbh. He seems to have made a point to experiment with his fashion choices at various events. He was seen sporting a lemonade pink suit, pairing it with white sneakers slaying the Men in Pink look.

Sidharth Malhotra

With the looks of an angry young man, Sidharth Malhotra managed to nail the pink look just fine. During an event, he sported a dusty rose pink suit with a black printed shirt underneath. Sidharth paired his outfit with black formal shoes completing his Men in Pink look.

Varun Dhawan

Known for this high energy and blockbuster performances, Varun Dhawan has also set a trend in fashion. During the promotion of Sui Dhaga, Varun had sported an all-pink outfit. He paired a pink striped shirt with light pink trousers and even matched it with pink sunglasses acing the Men in Pink look.

