'Delhi Crime' Actor Shefali Shah Believes She Is Greedy As An Actor

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah has her hands full with multiple exciting projects for 2021 and 2022. The actor is one of the most recognized artists in the Indian film industry, ever since her web series Delhi Crime won an International Emmy Award for the best drama series. In an interaction with ANI, Shefali Shah revealed that she is working on a series of projects including Delhi Crime 2 and is quite excited to be a part of such exciting roles this year. She also stated that as an actor, she is quite greedy and would go for any role that excites her.

Shefali Shah on being a greedy actor

Shefali Shah recently spoke to ANI and revealed a few details about her aims and desires as an actor. During the conversation, the critically acclaimed actor revealed that she does not want to limit herself by asking or wishing for certain kinds of roles. She believes she is greedy as an actor and hence, would go for any role which excites her, surprises her, challenges her, and hits her hard in the gut. She would be up for such a role, even if the role is that of an alien, Juliet, or even a sofa.

Shefali Shah has been gearing up for a busy year ahead as she has signed multiple projects for the subsequent months. Speaking about the projects that lie ahead, Shefali Shah said that she is quite excited and thrilled about the work she will be doing this year. She will be aa part of films and shows like Humans, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2, all of which have fantastic scripts and talent according to the actor. Shefali Shah also stated that these are the kind of roles that she had been waiting for.

The year 2020 has been quite productive for the actor as she won a prestigious award at the 48th International Emmy for her work in the web series, Delhi Crimes. She also received critical acclamation from different parts of the globe as her role as a Delhi police officer was hard-hitting and well-drafted. The series had been directed by Richie Mehta and was released on Netflix in 2019.

Image Courtesy: Shefali Shah Instagram

