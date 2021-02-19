Shefali Shah Shares Stunning Monochrome Throwback Pic, Fans Say 'Can't Take Eyes Off'

Shefali Shah dug out an old picture from her archives on February 18, 2021, where she was dressed in the style of a retro Bollywood actor. The monochromatic picture shows the actor glancing downward coyly. The picture made her followers remark that they could see just how beautiful she really was. Others said that, in the picture, she bore a strong resemblance to some of the beauties of Bollywood. Comparisons were drawn to people like Madhubala, Praveen Babi and even Rajmata Gayatri Devi.

Shefali Shah's photos leave followers stunned

The picture is a close-up of Shefali Shah’s face from the side. Her head is covered with what looks like a net dupatta. She has glossy lipstick on which gives off a sheen even in the monochromatic scheme of the picture. As she looks down, her eyes look like they are lightly lined with kohl. Shah’s skin looks flawless in the picture which has an old-world charm to it.

One of Shefali Shah’s photos shows the actor with her co-stars on the sets of the upcoming web series Human. In the picture, Shefali and her costars are all seated on a couch and are colour coordinated in grey tees. Shefali Shah’s hair has a curler in it as she pouts towards the camera. All three women look really happy in the picture wearing big smiles and quirky expressions. Shah captioned her picture saying, “We’re having a ‘grey’ dateðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Are you?”.

The web series Human is unlike anything Shah has done before, she told PTI. This will be Shah’s second show on an OTT platform after Delhi Crime which won an Emmy for Best Drama. Human is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal. Shah’s husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah will be producing the series. The actor has collaborated with her husband on past projects as well.

The web series will be streaming on the OTT platform Hotstar, Shah revealed on her Instagram profile. In the post she said, “New journey begins… excited, thrilled, anxious as I step into another character, far away from my comfort zone becoming her. #series #hotstar,”. Shefali Shah is also all set to star in Darlings with Alia Bhatt which is scheduled to release in September this year.

