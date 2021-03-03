Jitendra Kumar Announces Netflix Debut 'Jaadugar' With Arushi Sharma & Jaaved Jaaferi

On Wednesday, March 3, streaming giant Netflix announced its complete slate of releases for 2021. There are 41 titles across movies, series, comedy specials and upcoming seasons of Jamtara, Delhi Crime Season, Kota Factory, Mismatched season and Little Things to name a few. Among the multiple original films that are scheduled to hit the streamer this year is the Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar's Jaadugar. Earlier today, Jitendra took to his Instagram handle to share the good news with fans and expressed his excitement about the same.

Also Read | Netflix Announces Their 'menu' Of Movies That Will Be Released In 2021; See List

Here's what we know about Jitendra Kumar's latest film Jaadugar on Netflix

On March 3, 2021, Netflix India finally announced its list of new releases in 2021 and it includes the Jitendra Kumar-starrer Jaadugar. After winning netizens' hearts with his portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat last year, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor is all set to make his Netflix debut alongside Arushi Sharma in Jaadugar. Alongside them, the upcoming film will also star the versatile actor-comedian, Javed Jaaferi.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Still From Her Next Netflix Titled 'Ajeeb Daastaans'; Check Out

The drama film is directed by Sameer Saxena, who had also helmed TVF's Permanent Roommates, Tripling and Yeh Meri Family. Furthermore, the screenplay of Jaadugar is written by Biswapati Sarkar, who also was an integral member of the TVF team. The upcoming Netflix film is produced under the banner Posham Pa Pictures. Earlier today, Jitendra took to his Instagram handle to tease the film's release by sharing its teaser and wrote, "Jaadugar...Can true love ever exist without a hint of magic? I think not. Excited for Jaadugar to hit your @netflix_in screens soon!".

Check out Jitendra Kumar's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Aakash Gupta Announces 'Comedy Premiere League' On Netflix & Fans Cant Keep Calm

Ahead of the official announcement, Posham Pa Pictures' Instagram handle shared a video of the 30-year-old, wherein he can be seen performing a magic trick with the help of a coin. Posting the video on Instagram, the production company wrote, "Tudum tudum sab theek hai par humare order ka kya hua @netflix_in? Do plate comedy bole the, ek drama ke saath aur ek thoda sports aur magic ke saath.. Parcel pahucha nahi ab tak #AbMenuMeinSabNew".

Take a look:

Also Read | Netflix Announces Return Of Hit Web Shows 'Delhi Crime' And 'Kota Factory' For New Seasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.