Dev Anand Death Anniversary: Here Are Some Legendary Roles Of The Veteran Actor

Today marks the death anniversary of Bollywood legend Dev Anand, who passed away on December 3, 2011. The actor will always remain in the hearts of millions due to his films and today is the perfect day to remember some of his best roles. In a career spanning more than 6 decades, the evergreen romantic superstar had many classic films under his belt. Born on September 26, 1923, Dev Anand was also honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2001 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, in 2002. On this occasion, here we have listed four of his memorable films that you must watch.

C.I.D (1956)

Directed by Raj Khosla and Produced by Guru Dutt, the crime thriller starred Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, K.N. Singh and Waheeda Rehman. In the film, Dev Anand played the role of a police inspector investigating a murder case. The film has the number of immortal songs including - Kahin Pe Nigahen Kahin Pe Nishana, Ankhon hi Ankhon Mei, Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar among others.

Guide (1965)

It is the film which had a new turn in Dev Anand's career. In the romantic drama film, Dev Anand essayed the role of a guide who earned his living by taking tourists to historic sites. Based on the novel The Guide by R. K Narayan, the film Guide was directed by Vijay Anand and starred Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles.

Jewel Theif (1967)

In Jewel Thief Dav Saab played his own character's double who did not exist. Dev Anand played the role of Vinay and Amar who are mistaken for each other. This 1967 film was a box office hit which is directed by Vijay Anand and featured Dev Anand, Vyjyanthimala and Ashok Kumar in the lead roles.

Hare Ram Hare Krishna (1971)

The film was a charming tender story of siblings separated by squabbling parents. The film has an aura of mystery and tragedy both. The film was a huge hit and it also launched a vehicle for Zeenat Aman, who played the character of hippie and won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award.

