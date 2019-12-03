Dev Anand Death Anniversary: List Of International Awards Received By The Actor

Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand more famously known as Dev Anand was a part of the Bollywood industry for over six decades. The legend made his Bollywood debut with the P L Santoshi directorial Hum Ek Hein in 1946. The star delivered multiple hits throughout his career including Guide, Jewel Thief, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and more. With his choice of films, he developed an image of a romantic hero in the 60s. His 1978 hit Des Pardes which was also the debut film of Tina Munim gave him the tag of an Evergreen Hero. Throughout his career, he received many awards including Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award. He was also the recipient of many international awards.

Dev Anand: List of International Awards received by the star

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema

In July 2000, in New York City, the star was honoured by an Award. It was awarded to him for his Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema. The award was presented to him by then First Lady of the United States of America, Hillary Clinton.

Star of the Millennium

In the same year, he also received another award. This one was presented to him in Silicon Valley, California. He was awarded the Indo-American Association Star of the Millennium.

Outstanding Contribution to the Cinematic Arts Worthy of the Esteem and Gratitude of the Great State of New York

A member of the New York State Assembly, Donna Ferrar honoured him with a New York State Assembly Citation. This citation was awarded to him for his Outstanding Contribution to the Cinematic Arts Worthy of the Esteem and Gratitude of the Great State of New York. He was presented with this on May 1, 2001.

Special National Film Award

In 2005, he was awarded at Nepal’s first National Indian film festival. The Government of Nepal awarded him with a Special National Film Award. The festival was held in Stockholm, Sweden.

