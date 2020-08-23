Dev Anand's 'Awwal Number' Had Hollywood Connection, Did You Know?

Legendary Bollywood actor and director Dev Anand is considered as a talented artist by many. The actor has been part of many movies in his career spanning over six decades. His film Awwal Number is still considered as one of the iconic films of his career. But many of his fans are not aware of the fact that this movie also has a connection with Hollywood.

Dev Anand’s Awwal Number has a connection with Hollywood

Dev Anand starrer Awwal Number was written and directed by him. Awwal Number released in 1990 and featured Aditya Pancholi and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. However, there is a scene in the movie in which fans can see Dev Anand’s dead mother, played by Cindy Crawford, in the photo frame.

Cindy Crawford was shown as Dev Anand and Aditya Pancholi’s dead stepmother. But, she never appeared actually in this film except in one framed photo, though. Have a look at the picture below:

(Image credit: Desibbig.com)

About Cindy Crawford

Cynthia Ann Crawford was born on February 20, 1966. She is an American model and actress. Her initial years of success at modelling made her an international celebrity, and since then she has been part of various television shows and films. Moreover, during the early 1980s and 1990s, Crawford was among the most famous supermodels and graced many magazine covers.

About Awwal Number

Awwal Number was a 1990 sports action thriller film directed by Dev Anand. The movie featured Dev Anand with actors Aditya Pancholi and Aamir Khan. The plot of the movie revolved around the game of cricket where a new and emerging star Sunny (played by Aamir Khan) has been included in the team in place of another famous star Ronny (essayed by Aditya Pancholi).

Hence, this creates hatred in the heart of Ronny against Sunny, but Sunny respects him. While Ronny plans to get his revenge, a terrorist decides to plant a bomb in the field where a match between India and Australia will be played. DIG Vikram Singh (portrayed by Dev Anand) gets on the case to prevent this calamity. In the end, Sunny also becomes a star by playing a match-winning stroke.

