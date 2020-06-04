Devoleena Bhattacharjee Will Not Be Seen As Lead In 'Barrister Babu', Confirms Producer

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was rumoured to be part of the upcoming season of the show Barrister Babu. However, as per a news portal, the actor will not be seen in the serial. The makers of the show have confirmed that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be playing a role in the series. It was earlier speculated that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be playing the lead character and replacing the current child lead as her grown-up version.

It was earlier speculated that the show was set to take a leap in time and therefore Devoleena Bhattacharjee would eventually appear in the show. However, the producer of the show, Sumeet Mittal said that Aurra Bhatnagar will continue to play the young protagonist. Thus the makers have confirmed that Devoleena will not be part of the show and will therefore not feature in the time leap. In fact, according to a news portal, the makers will not take any time leap as such anytime soon in the story of Barrister Babu. Instead, the makers will keep the current storyline intact and will continue with the current cast of the show.

The speculations spread quickly and therefore Aurra Bhatnagar’s mother too spoke about the speculations. She said that she is aware of the rumours however the production house has not given them any such information which indicates a change in cast. The mother of the actor said that as of now she cannot say much about what will happen to the show in the future. However, she is positive that the show is going to continue with the current cast and her daughter, Aurra Bhatnagar, will continue on the show Barrister Babu for a while.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans were, however, a bit disappointed by this news as they wished to see their favourite actor on the show. Currently, the makers of the show are focused on beginning shootings as per the new guidelines. Several production houses and serials will soon begin shooting as Unlock 1.0 has been taken into effect, although the creators will have to adhere to some guidelines despite the shooting getting resumed.

