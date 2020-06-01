Mayaur Verma Posts Pictures Of Police Complaint Against Devoleena's Fans For Death Threat

Mayaur Verma of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame recently filed a police complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans who have been allegedly sending him death threats. The threats started coming in when Mayaur Verma called out Devoleena Bhattacharjee for liking a video which encouraged marriage between him and Shehnaaz Gill. He put up a picture of the complaint that he put up in the cybercrime department.

Mayaur Verma recently took to Instagram to express his concern over the cyber threats that he has been facing. He put up a picture of a police complaint that he had filed against the fans of Devoleena Bhattacharjee who have been, according to him, sending him death threats. In the complaint, he has mentioned that the fans threatened to attack his house. Along with the picture of the complaint, Mayaur Verma wrote that he had been ignoring these threats for quite some time now. He wrote that he has finally taken action against such threats and has also asked Devoleena's fans to stop. Have a look at the tweet put up by Mayaur Verma on his official account here.

For a long time, I was being threatened to kill by the fans of Devoleena on Twitter, I have ignored it many times but today I have finally taken action on it.#TimeOfAction #DevoleenaFans #TimeToStop pic.twitter.com/Exh4Sr5Olc — Mayaur Verma (@mayurvermaa) May 30, 2020

The tiff reportedly started when Devoleena Bhattacharjee liked a video on social media, made by one of the fans, that featured Mayaur Verma and Shehnaaz Gill in a romantic light. He did not like the fact that it had been encouraged by Devoleena since his equation with Shehnaaz Gill has no romantic angle to it. The two also hang out together since their appearance on the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. When Devoleena Bhattacharjee was asked about her take on Mayaur’s reaction by a leading daily, she simply said that he wanted attention and was hence using her name everywhere.

Following this, Mayaur Verma was also asked about his take on the “attention” comment. He said that he had already been a part of nine shows and hence did not need her help to grab attention. Things escalated further when Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans started targeting Mayaur for his comments.

Image Courtesy: Mayaur Bhattacharjee and Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

