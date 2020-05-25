Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hits Back At Mayur Verma's Cyber Complaint, Terms It 'publicity'

Bigg Boss's Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Mayur Verma have been feuding on Twitter for quite a while now. However, their Twitter feud has now taken a new turn, as Mayur Verma recently filed a cybercrime complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The former Bigg Boss contestant has now responded to these accusations related to cyber crime on her Twitter page. In her rant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also called Mayur Verma's complaint a "publicity stunt".

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Mayur Verma for his cybercrime accusations

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan In White Ethnic Suits; See Pics Inside

After Mayur Verma filed a cybercrime complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to Twitter to rant about the ordeal. In one of her tweets, the TV star requested all media portals to stop calling her about Mayur Verma's complaint. She also called the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's contestant a "loser" and asked people to not give attention to him.

In another tweet, she called Mayur Verma's cybercrime complaint a "publicity stunt" and claimed that he was just trying to get media attention. She then asked the media to "spare" her, as she did not want to be tagged with Mayur Verma. Many fans questioned Devoleena Bhattacharjee about the whole incident and the actor only stated that she did not want to be associated with Mayur Verma. Below is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's enraged rant on Twitter.

Also Read | Sonu Sood’s Hilarious Reply To Man Asking For Help To Reach Liquor Shop Wins Internet

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂just felt like...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Request to all media portals dont msg or call me for such a crap & a loser.I dont need attention.& how can you all give the attention to this😂🤪Anyway have a good day.I swear never ever heard or seen a loser like this😂😂 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

I heard someone is dying to get media attention by using my name..Kind of a publicity stunt..nothing else🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/olx1Uz7Vuo — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

Its not me darling.Its the media..kisi bhi xyz k saath mera name tag kar dete hai aur news bana dete https://t.co/qf2UE5GZLl i am requesting them to spare me. https://t.co/yjuVFUhQvU — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

How Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayur Verma's toxic Twitter feud began

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayur Verma's feud began a while back when the former Bigg Boss contestant criticised Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video, Bhula Dunga. Mayur Verma, who is apparently a friend of Shehnaaz Gill, defended her and started arguing with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. After that incident, the trolling continued and both Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayur Verma's fans verbally attacked each other on social media.

Also Read | Salman Khan Is Yet To Collaborate With These Prominent Filmmakers

Due to these reasons, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Mayur Verma has now filed a cybercrime complaint against Devoleena. In an interview with a media portal, Mayur Verma claimed that Devoleena had tried to defame him many times before. He revealed that she tried to tarnish his image on Twitter and that he was constantly trolled by her fans. Mayur then stated that he had lost his tolerance, which is why he was filing a case against her with the cyber crime cell.

[Promo Image from Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayur Verma Instagram]

Also Read | Esha Gupta Nails Yet Another Difficult Stretch Pose With Ease, See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.