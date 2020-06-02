'Barrister Babu' Takes A Leap; Makers To Cast Devoleena Bhattacharjee As Grown-up Bondita?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray provided a huge relief to the entertainment industry. Recently, he allowed FWICE to begin film and television shoots with certain restrictions. So, all the makers have geared up to continue the shooting of their shows, which had experienced a sudden halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Among others, the producers of Barrister Babu have also started preparing for the filming of the daily soap.

Various shows including Barrister Babu will witness a major change in the storyline. According to several reports, the social drama television series would take a leap. This is because of the new rule due to which Barrister Babu producers have commenced the search for their main lead for the role of Bondita. Read on:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Bondita

According to the new guidelines laid by the government, children are not allowed on the sets for precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the makers of Barrister Babu need to take an age leap and move their story forward before started shooting. As per reports, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been approached for playing the role of grown-up Bondita in Barrister Babu. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers of the show regarding finalising the actor for the leading character.

Reportedly, the makers of Barrister Babu want a girl with a Bengali touch and a mischievous personality for the role of Bondita. So, they are keen towards casting Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who seems perfect for the role. However, it has not been finalized. Devoleena Bhattacharjee last appeared in Bigg Boss 13 but opted out of the reality show due to her health issues. Moreover, the actor is quite popular for her role of Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Barrister Babu cast

Barrister Babu is a social drama featuring Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in pivotal roles. The television series revolves around child bride Bondita Das, who is merely eight years old. Her curiosity and perspective of looking at things impress Anirudh Roy Chaudhary, a barrister. Before getting married, Bondita’s 60-year-old fiancé dies and leads the society to force the little girl to commit Sati. However, Anirudh marries Bondita to protect her life.

