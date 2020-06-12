'Dhadak' Director Shashank Khaitan Warns Actors About Fake Casting Calls For 'Mr Lele'

Mr Lele director Shashank Khaitan recently came forward and denied rumours about any casting calls related to the film. It was earlier reported that Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele has been postponed due to clashing dates and now the film is making headlines for fake casting. Read on to know more details:

Mr Lele Director Shashank Khaitan on fake casting calls

Recently, Shashank Khaitan, who is a well-known filmmaker and writer, took to his social media handle and opened up about a fake casting scam. On June 12, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a message where he stated that Dharma Production is not hiring actors for Mr Lele. This was after he received news about a person by the name of Nitesh Sharma who is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Production’s Mr Lele.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood



Khaitan, who is known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, said that a few actors approached him with this matter via messages and emails. They also complained about how this person who is conducting fake casting has been asking for “money” and “other favours". Khaitan then stated that the casting for the film is not happening currently.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



In his Instagram post, the filmmaker said, “URGENT- I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE… No one by this name works for Dharma. Also, we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present.'' Here is the post by Khaitan:

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



Mr Lele is an upcoming comedy film that is to be directed by Khaitan. It was supposed to release on December 25, 2020, but due to some issues, the film has been postponed. It is also penned by Khaitan and will feature Abhishek Banerjee, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan in major roles. It will revolve around a Marathi NRI, who takes ecstasy at a club and ends up in legal trouble. Fans of the actors are highly anticipating the release of the film.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.