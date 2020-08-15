'Dhadak' Shooting Locations From Rajasthan To Kolkata; See List Here

The 2018 romance Dhadak starred actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Further this film was directed by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan. Are you wondering, what were the Dhadak shooting locations? Here is an insight into the Dhadak shooting location:

Where was Dhadak filmed?

While the Bollywood romance shot quite a few scenes in Udaipur and Jaipur, sequences were also shot in Kolkata and Mumbai. Here is a list of Dhadak locations:

Dhadak locations:

Rajasthan:

Sisodia Rani Palace and Garden:

The establishing shot of Dhadak’s title track has been captured at the Sisodia Rani Palace and Garden in Rajasthan. This place is also known as Sisodia Rani Bagh. Located at a distance of about 6 km from Jaipur, this place is famous for its gardens which have been designed in Mughal and Indian architectural styles. The Sisodia Rani Palace and Garden was reportedly built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh in the 18th century.

Vidyadhar Garden in Jaipur:

The Vidyadhar Garden is also known as the Vidyadhar Bagh. This place falls in the Jaipur-Agra Highway route. Further, these gardens are located near the Sisodia Rani Ka Bagh. These gardens are famous among nature lovers since they are also a habitat to monkeys and peacocks.

Jagat Shiromani Temple:

Several dance sequences of the Dhadak title track have been captured at the Jagat Shiromani Temple in Rajasthan. This temple is situated in Amer. Further, this temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, Vishnu and Meera Bai.

Panna Meena ka Kund:

A couple of scenes from the Bollywood film Dhadak have been shot at the Panna Meena ka Kund in Rajasthan. This Kund is located near the Amber Fort in Jaipur. This place is known for its symmetrical stepwalls and zigzag geometrical structure.

Ahar Cenotaphs:

The title track of Dhadak has also been filmed at the Ahar Cenotaphs in Rajasthan. These cenotaphs are located in Ahar, about 2 km away from Udaipur. This place commemorates 19 maharajas who were reportedly cremated at the cenotaphs.

Jag Mandir:

Pehli Baar song from the film Dhadak has some of its sequences shot at Jag Mandir in Rajasthan. Jag Mandir is an island palace that is constructed in Lake Pichola, Udaipur. While Lake Pichola is extremely famous in Udaipur, this palace is known for its floating marble structure that offers a panoramic view of the lake.

Menar Lake:

Pehli Baar has also shot some sequences at the Menar Lake. This lake is located in the Menar village of Udaipur. While this lake is famous for bird-watching, it is also famous for its ginormous statue of Lord Shiva.

Kolkata:

Victoria Memorial:

The latter half of the film has shot some sequences at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. This place is an extremely famous tourist spot. The memorial is a large marble structure that has been dedicated to Queen Victoria.

Here is a list of some other Dhadak locations:

Howrah Station in West Bengal

Chand Baori in Abhaneri, Rajasthan

Jagdish Market in Udaipur

Lake Pichola in Rajasthan

Promo Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Other images sourced from Shutterstock

