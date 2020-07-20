Remember When Janhvi Kapoor Admitted Crying In Her Bathroom Post Reading 'Dhadak' Reviews?

Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s movie Dhadak completes 2 years today. Dhadak was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2018, however, upon its release it received major flak from the viewers. The movie was particularly criticised for being a poor remake of the hit Marathi movie Sairat. Upon receiving negative reviews, Jahvi, in a previous interview, opened up about how she felt about the same.

Janhvi Kapoor cried in her Bathroom

After the release of Dhadak, Jahvi was asked about the reviews that had been pouring related to the film. She retorted saying that she did a ‘yay’ 100 times when she saw critics praising her performance. However, she also added that she cried in her bathroom when the movie received negative reviews from the audiences.

Her co-actor, Ishaan Khatter also spoke about the comparisons that were made between Sairat and Dhadak. He said that it is important to maintain one’s own perspective however if one gets carried away by everything that people say then they wouldn’t know where to look. He was also seen explaining that Dhadak is an honest adaptation of Sairat and that audiences should have given it a chance before making quick judgments because of the sentiments that were attached to Sairat. Ishaan also defended the movie saying that Dhadak was never meant to be a gimmicky remake. According to him, it was an honest adaptation with different ideas, characters, and idiosyncrasies.

About the movie Dhadak

Released on July 20, 2018, Dhadak was helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studious, it is the remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi movie Sairat. Starring Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter, the plot of the movie was set in Rajasthan. The story explored how the protagonists battle the fight against caste differences and honour killings. Although Dhadak received negative reviews, but it was termed a commercial success. According to box office India, the romantic movie minted over Rs. 110 crores at the cinema houses.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. It is slated to have an OTT release on August 12 on Netflix. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter will soon feature in Andrew Davies directed miniseries A Suitable Boy.

