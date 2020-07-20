2 Years Of 'Dhadak': Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Cherish Beautiful Memories, See Pics

As 2018 romantic drama Dhadak clocked two years of its release on July 20, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who made a rocking debut with the film and Ishaan Khatter shared amazing throwback memories. To celebrate the joyful occasion, Janhvi shared a throwback picture where the entire cast of the film can be seen showing off their character name jackets while posing on the sets of the film. While Ishaan took a stroll down the memory lane and shared several fond memories

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter celebrate 2 years of Dhadak

.Janhvi shared an old post on Instagram and captioned it as “Will always be so thankful and grateful for this experience and all these people.” Apart from this, she wrote, “ 2 years of Dhadak” with several heart-shaped emoticons. Meanwhile, Ishaan shared beautiful memories from the sets featuring the entire cast and crew. He shared the poster of the film while mentioning the milestone they have achieved. In the second picture, the entire cast and crew can be seen posing which seems to be clicked on the last day of the shoot. The third picture is of director Shashank Khaitan who can be seen busy with his set up on the sets of the film.

The film introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who left the audience pleasantly surprised with their wonderful performance and adorable chemistry. The film Dhadak, a remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi superhit Sairat, follows the story of two college students— Madhukar "Madhu" Bhagla and Parthavi Singh Rathore— who fall madly in love with each other but face opposition from their families due to their differing social status. In a bid to unite, they elope but Parthavi's father and brother stay on their tail.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was slated to release in theatres on March 13, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres have been shut and hence most Bollywood films have shifted their focus to releasing content on streaming apps. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter is prepping up for his next Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. The actor will also be seen romancing actress Tabu in his next panoramic tale A Suitable Boy which will release on Netflix.

