'Dhamaka' Teaser: Kartik Aaryan As News Anchor In Film That 'will Blow Our Minds'; Watch

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming film Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead have shared a gripping teaser. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film shows Kartik playing the role of a journalist who promises to speak 'the truth and nothing but the truth'. In the teaser, Karthik looks intense while covering the news of a bomb blast.

Dhamaka teaser released

The teaser begins with a newsroom scene in the middle of major news coverage and its star anchor, Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik Aaryan, has lost his nerve. Arjun struggles hard to regain his confidence and to pull himself together but fails constantly. This is when her colleague played by Amruta Subbash comes out in support and forces him to perform his duty and finish the task while addressing the viewers. After giving several retakes, the actor pulls off his role and wins appreciation from his team.

Kartik who was really excited to work with Ram Madhvani and try a new genre altogether spoke about his experience of working with the director in the suspense thriller film. “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix,” the actor said in a statement.

Apart from Kartik, Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Several fans of the actor who were in awe of his performance in the teaser, took the comment section by storm while praising Kartik. One of the users wrote, “OMG OMG KOKI I CANT WAIT FOR THIS.” Another user hailed his performance and wrote, “With this teaser, I can only say ‘the star is back.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “After watching Kartik Aaryan in such a superb avatar, I am just screaming.”

