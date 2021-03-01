Kartik Aaryan Begins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot In Manali, Says 'Night Camera Action'

On Sunday night, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and mentioned that he began shooting for his upcoming movie titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani. He had earlier dropped a video from Manali and fans had already guessed that the actor had begun shooting for his upcoming venture. Sharing a picture with the storyboard, Kartik wrote, “Night Camera Action” as he gave a sneak peek into his night shoot in the snowy location. Director Anees Bazmee also shared some glimpses of the shooting location.

Kartik begins shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Earlier, Kartik posted a pic and mentioned that he got a new haircut done in Manali. After this, he dropped a video in which he was seen enjoying the snow in Himachal. After two posts, he revealed that he did the hairdo for his role in the upcoming outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara Advani’s cute boomerang from the same location also went viral in no time. She posted a black and white picture with Aaryan and revealed the movie’s release date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the marquee on November 19, 2021. “It’s nice to be back on set. Resuming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot by implementing all the precautions and guidelines,” wrote the director of the movie as he posted a picture from the sets of the film. The upcomer is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The makers called it an 'edge-of-the-seat comedy psychological thriller' and mentioned that it also stars Tabu in a prominent role.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Says ‘filmy Feels Make Good Reels’ As She Recreates 'ZNMD’s' Hit Song

Also Read | Monalisa Stuns In Floral Dress In Latest Video, Grooves To 'Jadu Hai Nasha Hai'

In March 2020, Anees Bazmee shared a picture from Jaipur and wrote that the team of the movie took all the necessary precautions on the set. He added, "We ensured that we didn't take any chances. Wish all of you are taking additional steps to protect yourself from COVID-19." However, later, the shooting was put to a halt due to the pandemic. Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in another film titled Dostana 2, whereas Kiara Advani will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, and others.

Also Read | Alia's 'Gully Boy Costar Srishti Talks About Journey: 'Had Always Been Under-confident'

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar On Going Through Her Share Of Bullying & Racism: 'Was Often Teased'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.