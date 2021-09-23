‘Dhamaka’ Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Gives Fans Sneak-peek Into Dubbing Session

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film, Dhamaka. The actor got his fans excited for the trailer of the film as he took to his social media account to upload an Instagram story. In the story, he gave his fans and followers a glimpse into his dubbing session for the trailer of Dhamaka.

Kartik Aaryan shares a glimpse of his dubbing session for Dhamaka trailer

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share an exciting video about his upcoming film. The actor gave his fans a sneak-peek into his dubbing session for his next film, which is touted to be the first thriller of the actor’s career. In the story the Luka Chuppi actor posted, he can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt with headphones on his ears and a mic in front of him. In the video, he is also seen holding a sheet of paper with ‘Dhamaka trailer’ written on it.

See the actor’s story here

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka will see Kartik Aaryan take on the role of a journalist. The upcoming thriller will follow a news anchor reporting a bomb blast in real-time. Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash will also star in the film alongside the actor. Dhamaka will be released on the famous online streaming giant, Netflix. Kartik Aaryan had earlier uploaded a short teaser from the film and gave the audience a glimpse into what his next film would look like. He wrote in the caption, “Main hoon Arjun Pathak. Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga.”

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account is filled with updates of his upcoming films. The actor recently completed the climax shoot for two of his upcoming films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will also see Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film will be a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan among others in pivotal roles. Freddy on the other hand is touted to be a romantic thriller, which will see Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles.

Apart from these, the actor will also take on a role in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India. The actor's first look from the film was recently revealed on Instagram, which saw him in the avatar of a pilot. The poster of the film reads, 'An ordinary man, an extraordinary mission.' While sharing the poster of the film, the actor wrote in the caption, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty."

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

