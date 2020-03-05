Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Begin Shoot For Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' At Varanasi, See Pic

The musical romantic comedy Atrangi Re, directed by Tanu Weds Manu fame Aanand L Rai, has hit the floors on Thursday. The film is all set to feature a unique star cast with Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan and Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush in lead roles with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar in a special role. The makers of the film announced the beginning of shoot for Atrangi Re through their social media handles on Thursday.

Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today 🎬 The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine’s 2021. My best wishes to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/2s2QnZqpcR — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 5, 2020

The film is reportedly being shot in Varanasi and is expected to hit the screens on Valentine's Day next year. The female lead of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film. The film will entail a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai. The movie will see Sara Ali Khan romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush both, but will be set to different eras.

Sara Ali Khan had in fact posted an update through her Instagram account earlier this week from the picturesque ghats of Varanasi. In the post, the young actor can be seen enjoying the ghats and offering prayers to the river. Sara looked absolutely pretty in a salwar suit as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "Ganga Nadi 🙏🏻💙".

A short colourful teaser announcing the title and star cast of the film was released in January. The short video saw the name of Akshay Kumar who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. The music for the film will be produced by the Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman.

