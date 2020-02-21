Sona Mohapatra Slams 'Atrangi Re' Cast's Age-gap; Questions Why Priyanka-Nick Were Trolled

Sona Mohapatra is an Indian singer who has performed concerts across the world and has been featured in various albums, singles, music videos, etc. She is well regarded for expressing her opinions in the right light and taking a firm stand for what she thinks is right.

She has a loyal fan base and is very active on her social media accounts. The singer recently took to her twitter account and raised a question regarding the gender disparities prevalent in the Bollywood industry.

Sona Mohapatra reacts to 'Atrangi Re' cast

Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re is an upcoming Bollywood film that will see south Indian actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie was announced last month and has been creating a buzz among fans ever since. Recently it was reported that the lead actor, Sara Ali Khan would be playing a double role and would be seen romancing both, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush on the big screen.

Sona Mohapatra questions the gender disparity

Sona Mohapatra took to her social media account where she asked her fans as to will there ever come a time when it would be normal to cast a much older female actor opposite a much young male actor. In her tweet, she asked when would the world play fair. She remembered the jokes Priyanka Chopra had to face when she got married to Nick Jonas, who happens to be younger than her. Check out her tweet below.

Can a 52 year old Madhuri Dixit get cast in a romance opposite a 24 year old young boy any time soon, #India ?I’m okay with this 👇🏾but would love a world that would play fair. Remember the idiotic jokes & trolling poor Priyanka Chopra was subjected to when she married Nick Jonas https://t.co/Y0VYkn0KGc — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 20, 2020

Apart from Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. Akshay Kumar is all geared up to release Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Dhanush was last seen in film Pattas which became a super hit movie. The three have joined hands for their upcoming movie, Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

