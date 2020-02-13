Sara Ali Khan To Go De-glam For Her 'atrangi' Role In 'Atrangi Re'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in the film Love Aaj Kal has recently revealed some details about her next project as well. Sara Ali Khan revealed that she will be seen starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film titled Atrangi Re. Much like Love Aaj Kal which releases on Valentine's Day, it has been revealed that Atrangi Re will also release on Valentine's Day the next year. While speaking to a reputed media house, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she plays an ‘atrangi’ role in the movie.

Sara Ali Khan all set to de-glam

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she plays an offbeat character, which is that of a simple girl. She also revealed that she is all set to de-glam for the role. She went on to say that she would kill to leave all the glam behind. She also stated that she will be seen in an 'atrangi' role, which is very close to how she is in reality. She further added that she has a personality which is very difficult to leave at home and since this role entails her to leave the glam behind, she feels the character is a little closer to who she really is.

While talking about the film- Atrangi Re she said that she cannot disclose a lot about it but revealed that the film is a weird blend. She expressed her excitement for the film by saying that she is very happy to be a part of the film. The director Atrangi Re, Anand L Rai had recently revealed that the film will be a blend of two cultures from Bihar and Madurai. The rumours of Akshay Kumar just having a cameo in the movie were silenced by the director as well by saying that Akshay Kumar has a very important role to play in the film.

While concluding, Sara Ali Khan spoke about how she is extremely grateful for all the love her fans shower on her. She, however, feels that she cannot showcase her true self to her audiences. Sara Ali Khan stated that she enjoys listening to her well-wishers who often compliment her for being strong and confident. She also added that she, however, wishes that people could see what she is on the inside. She believes that people only see from the outside, which is not necessarily the truth of who a person is from the inside.

