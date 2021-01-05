Dhanush Begins Shoot With Director And Brother Selvaraghavan; See Announcement

Actor Dhanush's brother and popular Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan announced on Twitter that he has started the shooting of his next untitled film with his brother Dhanush. The project is going to be a sequel to the 2006 Tamil film titled Pudhupettai. Read on to know about the films that the actor-director duo will be collaborating for.

Dhanush's new movies with Selvaraghavan

Director Selvaraghavan's movie is going to be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will be the sequel to Pudhupettai. This will be the fourth time that the Selvaraghavan-Dhanush duo is joining hands with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The brothers will also be teaming up for another project in 2023, Aayirathil Oruvan 2. Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce the commencement of his next untitled venture. His tweet read, "And back to my world! #S12 A SELVARAGHAVAN FILM". You can see the tweet here.

According to a report by The News Minute, Aayirathil Oruvan 2 was announced by Selvaraghavan last week with Dhanush playing the lead. He added that the pre-production will go on for the entire 2022 and that the project will go on the floors in 2023. The original 2010 film, Aayirathil Oruvan starred Karthi in the lead alongside Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen. Selvaraghavan shared the news via a post in Tamil on his Twitter page along with the announcement poster. You can see it here.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of his next, titled Jagame Thandhiram, which marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj. The film has been primarily shot in London and a few other places in the United Kingdom. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the leading actor in Jagame Thandhiram, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo playing a pivotal part with actors Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

The film was initially slated to release on May 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dhanush had quite a few films in his kitty including Karnan, Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming thriller, The Gray Man, and an untitled Tamil thriller project with director Karthick Naren.

Image Credits: _cineman_ Instagram account

