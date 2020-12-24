Dhanush teams up with brother Selvaraghavan for next film, says 'happy to join my maker'

South Indian actor Dhanush is all set to team up with his elder brother, director Selvaraghavan and renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, for his upcoming project. The actor who is elated to be a part of the project took to Twitter and shared a post while expressing his excitement of teaming up with his brother. The National award-winner while making the revelation about the project wrote that he hopes to impress his brother with this film.

Dhanush to star next in brother Selvaraghavan's directorial

For the unversed, the Karnan actor made his acting debut when he was a teenager, with his brother Selvaraghavan's directorial venture Thulluvatho Ilamai. Both the brothers then later went on to establish themselves as one of the most-celebrated actor-director duos in Tamil cinema. The duo has later collaborated for several acclaimed films including Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. While captioning the post, the Shamitabh actor wrote, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind Krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator, and the only reason I’m here today my brother Selvaraghavan again. I hope this time at least I impress him.”

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

A day earlier, Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce that he has joined hands with Yuvan Shankar Raja for the eighth-time and that the project will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. He also shared a photo snapped with the composer in his studio, hinting that the composing for the movie might have kick-started. The fans of the two stars are excited to see the trio together as they have always delivered hit films like 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', 'Kadhal Kondein' and 'Pudhupettai' that is celebrated till now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is currently in Agra for his Bollywood movie Atrangi Re. Further, he will be seen in Karnan a project of Kalaipuli Thanu himself, and Jagame Thanthiram as his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Dhanush has also been roped in for the Russo brothers’ upcoming big-budget thriller spy movie The Gray Man, which is reportedly the costliest Netflix Original Film ever produced. The budget for the film is estimated to be around 200 million USD.

