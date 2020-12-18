Dhanush Joins Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Wagner Moura In The Russo Brothers’ ‘Gray Man’

Indian actor Dhanush, along with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura, will be joining The Russo Brothers’ Gray Man on Netflix. Dhanush's international project was first announced by America's online news website Deadline on December 17, 2020. Reportedly, the Russos have been working fr the project for some time on Sony, but when the market reviews turned out to be favourable during the summers, Netflix took it up with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as lead stars. To know more about the story of The Russo Brothers’ Gray Man, read ahead.

Dhanush's International Project

The Gray Man is expected to turn out as the biggest budget film in Netflix's history, as mentioned in Deadline. The script for the movie is penned by the Russo brothers Joe and Anthony, with the help of Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The film will be produced on behalf of AGBO, the Russo Brothers' independent film and television production company, by Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi representing the Roth Kirschenbaum banner. The other female co-stars on board for Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are Ana De Armas and Julia Butters.

About The Gray Man - 2009

Interestingly, The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's debut novel of the same title. The book was published in 2009 by the Jove Books Publication. As mentioned in Deadline, the novel is the first book featuring the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The action-thriller is reportedly going to revolve around Gentry, who will be played by Ryan Gosling. He will be chased down all over the world by Lloyd Hansen, the character played by Chris Evans. The film is said to be based on the first instalment of the series. Deadline also gave information on the lead actors for the film, like the Game of Thrones fame Jessica Henwick, the Narcos star Wagner Moura and Dhanush, who is famous for his roles in Indian films like Raanjhanaa and Asuran.

Dhanush on the Professional Front

Apart from his second international project, Dhanush will be seen next in his upcoming movie Atrangi RE in India. He will also be seen in movies Jagame Tantram and Jagame Thanthiram in 2021. According to reports, there are updates about other movies like Karnan and D-43 to be released in 2022 where fans would be seeing Dhanush again.

