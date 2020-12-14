Sivaji Welfare Association Requests Dhanush To Change 'Karnan' Title, Here's Why

A welfare association linked to the actor Sivaji has written a letter to actor Dhanush requesting him to change the name of his film, Karnan. The association has requested the name change on grounds that the same title was used for Sivaji’s film from the 60’s era. The association believes that both the films have quite a different approach to the names it bears and has thus written to Dhanush to consider changing the name of his upcoming film. Karnan has been directed by Mari Selvaraj and is soon expected to release, according to The News Minute.

Sivaji welfare association request's Dhanush to change 'Karnan' title

The letter written by the association mentioned that for Tamils living across the globe, Karnan from the ’60s was an iconic film. They write that the name immediately brings the actor Sivaji to life when one thinks of the film. The association admitted that while film names can be used twice, however, they said that certain film names should not be used. They implied quite clearly that they sought a name change from Dhanush’s film according to the news portal mentioned above. Further, the letter also mentions the reason for their request. According to the letter shared, the news portal claimed that the association mentions that Karnan is a benevolent giver, however, the film by Dhanush portrays Karnan as someone who fights for others rights.

They further wrote that they have absolutely no problem if the film name was used to recreate Mahabharat. However, as the film Dhanush is starring in features a social subject, they wish for the name to be changed. They also stated that it is due to this reason they feel it is not right to use the title and for him as an actor to act in it. The letter also spoke of how hurtful the film would be to fans who have etched Sivaji’s Karnan in their memories. They also said that the name Karnan would also be hurtful to fans of the Mahabharata as the movie featuring Dhanush would portray a whole different subject. Thus, the association by Sivaji has asked Dhanush to reconsider the name and change it. The actor has yet to respond to this request made by the association, according to the above-mentioned portal.

