Dhanush Shares Glimpse Of 'Karnan' Shoot; Thanks Mari Selvaraj And Team

Dhanush recently took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his upcoming film Karnan. The actor revealed that the shooting has ended. He also thanked the entire production team and Mari Selvaraj for giving him the opportunity. Take a look at the tweet below.

In the picture, Dhanush was seen posing with the director of the film Mari Selvaraj. As the makers announced a wrap of the shooting, Dhanush took the opportunity to thank them for providing him with the opportunity. He wrote, "#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari Selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co-stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special film." Take a look at the post below tweet below:

Dhanush's new movie Karnan

#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film. pic.twitter.com/gHUSpiDqD2 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 9, 2020

Fans were quick to comment on the post. Most of them expressed their eagerness and wrote, "Madly awaiting for this", "All the best Anna" "2021 will be a blast". Several other fans wished the actor for his upcoming film. While the rest bombarded it with several emoticons. Take a look at some of the reactions.

More about Karnan

According to PinkVilla, the rural drama film features Mollywood actor Lal playing the lead role in the film. It is also reported to be one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. The report also states that Karnan features Gauri Kishan along with Rajisha Vijayan in the film.

Dhanush is known for his predominant works in the Tamil film industry. He made his acting debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai that was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. Dhanush has also starred in films such as Thiruda Thirudi, Sullan, Dreams, Devathaiyai Kanden, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam and Polladhavan. Dhanush's movies also include Kuselan, Kutty, Uthamaputhiran, Aadukalam, Seedan, Mappillai, Mayakkam Enna, Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath and Raanjhanaa. Dhanush has also worked as a producer in films such as Amma Kanakku, Cinema Veeran, Pa Paandi, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Tharangam, Kaala, Vada Chennai and Maari 2. The actor received several accolades for his performance and rose to prominence among the audience especially the youngsters.

