Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Gets A Special Coronavirus Remix By Jamie Lever

The recent Coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of people to practice social distancing. A number of celebrities have also been isolating themselves to stay away from the risk of catching the Coronavirus. A number of celebrities have been uploading their activities that they are doing while social distancing online. Similarly, Jamie Lever has shared a small clip on her Twitter account in which, she is performing the famous Why This Kolaveri Di with some added tweaks of her own. Jamie has performed the same along with a group of people who seem to be from a band. Read more about Jamie Lever’s Coronavirus version of Why This Kolaveri.

Also Read | Iran's President Rouhani Defends Measures Taken By Govt Despite 147 New Coronavirus Deaths

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'paranoia' Updates As She Travels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jamie Lever's version of Why This Kolaveri?

Jamie Lever took to her Twitter account to share a small video along with some of her band members. In the video, Jamie is performing her version of Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di? The music of the original was composed by Anirudh Ravichander in the vocals of Dhanush. Well, a number of social media have managed to have a look at the video as it has been all over the internet. A number of them have also started giving out their views about the song. Here are some fan reactions for the same.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With A Message On 'social Distancing'

Fan Reactions

Johney Lever Daughter Jamie Lever Song Why This Corona Disease Viral Over Coronavirus https://t.co/H4ucmvn0x6 — Punjabi Tech (@punjabi_tech) March 18, 2020

We need more of such humor at this time. By @Its_JamieLever pic.twitter.com/a6yiDOmpgd — Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@unrealgaurav) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Vikas Gupta Wants THIS Friend To Join Bigg Boss 14, Predicts He'll Be Evicted In Two Days

Also Read | Deepika Padukone To Feature As Guest-star Or Full-blown Cast Member For '83? Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.