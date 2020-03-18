Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With A Message On 'social Distancing'

Most Bollywood celebrities are in self isolation amid the Coronavirus threat. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood picture on Instagram with a hilarious caption and also an important message. Read more about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute childhood picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a childhood picture of hers. The star can be seen striking a sweet smile in her childhood picture. She captioned the picture with, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!”. The star has shown the fans her extremely funny side. Her funny caption for the photo certainly lightens up the mood in the state of mass distress. The fans have been going gaga over her picture and have been uploading their views in the comments section. Her friends, too, have been posting their adoration for the picture.

It is not the first time Kareena has uploaded such a funny caption with her Instagram post. She has been owning the Instagram caption game since she joined the social media site. Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to attract over 1.9 million followers on her Instagram in just a few days. Here are some Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most popular pictures from her Instagram account.

