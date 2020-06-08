Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dharmendra & Saira Banu's Throwback Photo Tops The Cuteness Meter

Throwback pictures of yesteryear celebs often take their fans on a trip down the memory lane. Talking about this, recently a throwback picture of legendary actors Dharmendra and Saira Banu has been going viral on social media. The picture has Dharmendra and Saira Banu striking a pose from one of their films, looking adorable in the process.

Also Read: Dharmendra Strikes An Intense Pose While Thinking That 'he Is Becoming Boring'; See Pic

Dharmendra & Saira Banu making way for a cute pair in this adorable throwback pic

The picture has Dharmendra looking handsome as ever in a striped t-shirt along with half pants. The actor can be seen sporting his infectious smile as he poses with a finger on his cheeks. Beside him, Saira Banu can be seen pulling off the same pose. She looks lovely in a white t-shirt which she has paired up with blue shorts.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Dharmendra To Add To Your Watch List

Flaunting her long wavy locks, Saira Banu can be seen opting for a blue and white hairband. The two are making way for a super endearing duo in this throwback unseen picture. Dharmendra and Saira Banu have shared the screen space in many critically successful movies like Pocket Maar, Aye Milan Ki Bela, Chaitali, Saazish, Admi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Jwar Bhaata, Shaadi, Rajnihandha and International Crook. Take a look at this unseen throwback picture of Dharmendra and Saira Banu.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Share Fond Memories

Dharmendra is spending his lockdown at his Lonavala farmhouse currently

Well, amidst the ongoing lockdown, Dharmendra is seemingly enjoying the farm life. The Sholay actor is currently in socially distancing himself at his farmhouse near Lonavala. During his stay at the farmhouse, Dharmendra is growing some organic vegetables on his farm.

The Dharam Veer actor often shares many pictures to give a sneak peek to his fans and followers. Right from growing fruits and vegetables, gardening, riding a tractor, to enjoying the chirping of the birds, Dharmendra's posts manage to grab the attention of his fans.

A few days back, the legendary actor shared two short videos on his social media handle. The video that featured him, showed how the cow at his farm had given birth to a healthy calf recently. He also quipped how the mother was not allowing him to come close to the newborn. Take a look at his social media post.

Also Read: Dharmendra Shares Scenes Of Locust Attack, Netizens Wonder 'where Are Locusts Right Now'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.