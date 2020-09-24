Dharmendra Apologises To Fans For Making Goof-ups In Tweets; Says 'ungli Moti Hai'

On September 24, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra took to his social media handle and apologised to his fans and followers for making goof-ups while writing tweets. In a brief note, he wrote that he tends to write something, but because of his "thick fingers" he often makes a mistake. Scroll down to take a look at his recent apology tweet.

Dharmendra's apology tweet

Sorry friends, ungli moti hai kuchh ka kuchh dab jaata hai .... tweet ke lie kisi trained ko saath leena pade ga .... — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 24, 2020

READ | Dharmendra Shares A Poem On Twitter; Warns Fans To Stay Away From Traitors And Coronavirus

Within a couple of hours, the tweet managed to bag more than 4K likes on the micro-blogging site and is still counting. Meanwhile, more than 187 Twitter users reshared Dharmedra's tweet. A user poked fun at Dharmendra as he suggested that the actor can approach Amitabh Bachchan to handle the former's Twitter. Reasoning about the same, he stated that Amitabh is "an avid" Twitter user and he can also help Dharmendra with the auditing of tweets. On the other side, a user asserted that their fans are happy with the fact that at least he is replying to them. Take a look at some comments:

@SrBachchan ji se traning le lijiye. He is an avid twitter user. Tweets ka audit bhi kar denge aapke 😊😊 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) September 24, 2020

READ | Dharmendra Gives Glimpse Of Home With 'brisk Walk'; Celebs Delighted Over His Announcement

Aap ko sorry kehne ki kiya zarurat hai Paa jee aap toh hamare papa ki taraha hai hamare papa is duniya mein nahin hai toh kia hua aap toh hai ?? Ungli Moti hai yeh toh Khushi ki baat hai ?? Mard ki ungli hai allah aap ki umar aur lambi kare aur aap sada khush rahe — Mehmood Alam Siddique (@MehmoodAlamSid2) September 24, 2020

READ | Dharmendra Shares A Scene From Film 'Pratigya'; Says 'Something With Love'

A peek into Dharmendra's Twitter

The 84-year-old actor seems to be an active social media user as he keeps his fan and followers updated with his whereabouts. He also extends birthday wishes to his loved ones via social media. From the past few weeks, Dharmendra's Twitter account has been flooded with throwback pictures and videos from his old movies. Recently, he celebrated one year of his grandson's Bollywood debut project, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

pic.twitter.com/4jZA99gr9a. Dada hoon.... love to repeat this 🥳 celebration 🍾 again and again 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 21, 2020

READ | Dharmendra Posts Throwback Picture, Quips About 'rat Race Of The Film Industry'

Talking about the professional front of the actor-producer, he has worked in numerous blockbuster Bollywood projects, including Sholay. He was last seen playing a pivotal character in a rom-com, titled Shimla Mirch, which also featured Hema Malini in the lead along with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other side, the actor also made a guest appearance in a Punjabi-language film, Jora: The Second Chapter, directed by Amardeep Singh Gill. The film managed to garner a positive response from the critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.