Dharmendra Shares A Poem On Twitter; Warns Fans To Stay Away From Traitors And Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Dharmendra took to his social media to share a video of himself saying a few lines of a poem. He recited the lines in a dramatic way. He also asked fans to stay safe from 'Coronavirus and traitors'. Read on:

Dharmendra's recent Twitter post

Dharmendra shared a video of himself on his official Twitter handle on September 3. In the video, Dharmendra is reciting a poem about deceiving someone. In the poem, he says that he was deceived by someone and was very upset with that person. He says that we meet traitors from all walks of life. He tells his followers that they're like his family and he warns them that they should be careful of these traitors in their lives. He also adds that they should stay safe and away from coronavirus.

The actor recites the Shayari in a very dramatic way. The caption reads, "Dard... jo bardaasht nehin hote ....bana ke naseehat....baant leeta hoon aap see." This means, ''the pain is unbearable. But I'd like to give you an advice and share it with you''. Take a look at the video:

Dard... jo bardaasht nehin hote ....bana ke naseehat....baant leeta hoon aap se..... pic.twitter.com/b7d1OQ1EWj — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 3, 2020

He has been replying to many comments on the tweet. A fan wrote,"Bas thoda pyaar aap de dete ...love you Dharam ji' To which Dharmendra said Love you. Check out more tweets.

Bas thoda pyaar aap de dete ...love you Dharam ji — Dipal (@Dipal_BigB_Craz) September 3, 2020

A fan commented, "Sir ye Dard bhara vedio Jo Hamare Kishan bhai ke Mano bal Tod deta hey ye bhayankar baad ne to Hamare Takdir ulat kar rakh di Very painful moment #Dharmendra ji sab kuch ujad Gaya". To this, Dhamendra replied, "Dard ye dekha nahin ja raha.... mere bass mein ho to main aap ke sare dukh bant loon .....Maalik sab theek kare ga". Take a look at the thread:

Sir ye Dard bhara vedio Jo Hamare Kishan bhai ke Mano bal Tod deta hey ye bhayankar baad ne to

Hamare Takdir ulat kar rakh di

Very painful moment #Dharmendra ji sab kuch ujad Gaya pic.twitter.com/riJJS9xEbP — Dharmendra Behera (@Dharmen44511568) September 3, 2020

A lot of fans have commented consoling the actor and telling him that they're there by his side. Dharmendra has replied to each one of them. See the thread:

Aap ka dard hamare dard hai aur jo bhi aap ko kuch kahe woh hamare liye na gawara hai aap hamare zindagi ki Noor hai aur aap hamare aankho se kabhi door nahi ..we love you Hamesha Dharamji ❤❤❤ — hamad al reyami (@ReyamiHamad) September 3, 2020

Even though he isn't seen working on any films lately because of the coronavirus crisis, Dharmendra has been quite active on his social media handles. He often posts throwback videos and scenes from old movies on his social media. Recently, he had posted a scene from his iconic film Sholay starring him and Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the video:

