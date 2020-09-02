Dharmendra Shares A Scene From Film 'Pratigya'; Says 'Something With Love'

Dharmendra took to social media to share a snippet from the film Pratigya in which he can be seen wearing a police uniform. The scene from the old film took fans on a trip down memory lane as they got to watch the charming chemistry between Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The actors have been married in real life and thus watching the scene from the film made the audiences adore the couple on the screen. The actor simply thanked his fans for the love they showed towards the film when it released in 1975. He was praised for his role along with the amazing on-screen presence he shared with his fellow actors.

Also Read | Dharmendra's Film 'Phool Aur Patthar' Completes 54 Years, Actor Thanks Fans For Love

Dharmendra shares a funny scene from his film 'Pratigya'

Also Read | Dharmendra Shares A 'proud And Loving Moment' When Bobby Got Emotional | Watch

In the post shared by Dharmendra, he can be seen seated on the banks of a river. The beautiful and picturesque background made the scene quite appealing. He can be seen sipping on a drink as he stacks bottles ahead of him. After taking a sip or two, Dharmendra then proceeds to aim at the bottles and tries to throw rocks at them. However, he gets an idea and then chooses to fire bullets at them. The bullets break each bottle as they go.

Dharmendra stops once again, takes a sip and continues to enjoy his little game while being joyfully involved in the moment. In a while, Hema Malini can be spotted as she enters the frame and strikes up a conversation with Dharmendra.

Also Read | Did You Know Dharmendra Got â‚¹51 For His First Film? Here Are Some More Lesser-known Facts

The two share a chat with each other and then the video ends. Fans appreciated this gesture of Dharmendra to share the snippet from the film as it was one of the most loved movies that released during the time. The songs of the film are still remembered along with several dialogues from the film as well.

The story of Pratigya revolved around the life of a character named Ajith who loses his family after they are brutally murdered by bandits. Thus he wishes to exact revenge from the bandits and sets out on his quest to do so with the help of a group of villagers who assist him in his fight against the evil men.

Also Read | Dharmendra Celebrates 45-year Anniversary Of 'Sholay', Shares A Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.