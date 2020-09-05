Dharmendra gives glimpse of home with 'brisk walk'; celebs delighted over his announcement

With the COVID-19 forcing the closure of gymnasiums in most parts of the country, many have been working out at home itself. Not just the pandemic, the home workout option turns to be useful even during rains. Dharmendra performed ‘indoor brisk walking’ at home due to the rains and was reminded of his college days as he listened to Lata Mangeshkar’s song during his exercise.

Dharmendra’s ‘indoor brisk walk’

Dharmendra took to social media to post a video of his brisk walk for half an hour while listening to ‘Lata ji’s song. One also got a glimpse of his luxurious home, right from the spacious interiors, stylish furniture and showpieces, and what seemed like his own pictures from his younger days on the walls and the sofa.

Along with the video, the Sholay star also wrote that he was gearing up for a new movie, and needed 'good wishes' from his fans.

Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listen Lata ji,s old song ... remember my college days... God willing 🙏...getting ready for a new movie.... need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

Netizens were bowled over by his zeal for fitness and work, and even celebrities joined in. Randeep Hooda wrote that he was looking forward to seeing ‘Dharam ji’ on the big screen. With Teacher’s Days also being celebrated, Riteish Deshmukh wrote that he was an ‘inspiration’.

We are waiting to see you again on the big screen Dharam ji 🙏🏽 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 4, 2020

Love you Sir... you are an inspiration to all of us. We learn so much from you. #HappyTeachersDay — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 5, 2020

Dharmdendra had been at his farmhouse during a major part of the coronavirus lockdown. He had delighted his fans with pictures and videos of the natural setting, enjoying the company of animals, growth of fruits, vegetables, and greenery.

Recently, wife, actor-MP Hema Malini had shared a photograph with daughter Esha and son-in-law Bharat, from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ten days of joy, ten days of his lovely benevolent presence, ten days of aarti both morning and evening, how much we enjoyed Ganesh ji’s stay in our house! Till today it was time for him to leave - sad moment for us but we know he will be back next year! Ganapathy Bappa Morya!🙏 pic.twitter.com/XM8SDPUBid — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 1, 2020

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in a cameo in the film Shimla Mirchi, also starring Hema Malini and directed by their Sholay director Ramesh Sippy. Fans would be keen to see what his next film will be.

