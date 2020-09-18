Dharmendra Posts Throwback Picture, Quips About 'rat Race Of The Film Industry'

Dharmendra was one of the most popular Bollywood stars from the 60s till the late 90s. The actor became popular for his action sequences and after many of his action films in Bollywood, Dharmendra was tagged as the 'He-man' of Bollywood. Considered to be one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema, Dharmendra made his debut in Bollywood with the film Man Ki Ankhen. Dharmendra recently shared an interesting post on Instagram, quoting some lines that made him a successful actor in Bollywood. Take a look at the post below:

Lines that motivated Dharmendra

Actor Dharmendra shared a throwback black and white picture from the sets of one of his Bollywood movies. Dressed in jacket, his trademark outfits from the 80s, and a pair of pants, the actor was seen standing with his hands resting on a railing. The actor shared that as soon as the shoot began and the cameras started rolling, he reminded himself that he got into a filmy rat race, which is much more difficult than any hurdle race. He further added that he got into the race with the right intentions and that is what made him a successful actor.

Reactions on Dharmendra's Instagram

These days Dharmendra's Instagram account is flooded with throwback pictures and videos from his old movies. In his previous Instagram post, Dharmendra shared that he has been singing old songs from his old movies and is currently 'lost' in those days. Many of Dharmendra's fans flooded the comment section with wonderful comments for the actor. While many of his fans left comments like 'all-time favourite', several others praised him that there's 'nobody else like him'. On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi, as a foreign minister. The actor is now expected to make an appearance in a Punjabi film, Jora: The Second Chapter.

