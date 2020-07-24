Dharmendra Shares A Clip From 'Apne', Fans Praise The Actor; See Here

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been quarantining himself with his family at his home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Like most of the other celebs, he has been active on all his social media platforms and also shares regular updates with his fans. In a recent post on social media, Dharmendra shared a clip from his film, Apne.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra To Launch His Restaurant 'He-Man' On Valentine's Day 2020; Read Details

Dharmendra looks back at his Apne days

Dharmendra shared a clip from Apne on his social media earlier today. In the same, Dharmendra can be seen talking about how he is ready for a boxing championship even at his age. He also reinstills faith in the members of the organising committee that he is ready to fight even today. Dharmendra even captioned the video as, “Neki meri shakti hai......Badi mujh se darti hai.....Aisa Uttam Aatamsamman hoon main ....”.

Take a look at Dharmendra’s post here:

ALSO READ | Jagdeep's Demise: Dharmendra Pays Tribute To The Veteran Actor With A Throwback Video

As soon as Dharmendra shared the video on his social media, several fans reminisced about his Apne days. One fan wrote, “This was a most emotional movie sir and my lifetime fav. U be the best”. However, one fan was curious and asked Dharmendra if they can expect a sequel to Apne.

(Image Credits: Dharmendra Instagram)

ALSO READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dharmendra Remembers 'woh Din' With Pic Of Raj Kapoor & Nargis

Apne is a sports drama directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fame. The film also starred Dharmendra’s real-life sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol play his reel-life sons. It was also the first film that featured the trio together on the big screen. Apne also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Dharmendra played the role of an ex-boxing champion who falls prey to false accusations. He then tries to jump back in the game with his sons. Many footage from Dharmendra’s 1982 film Main Intequam Loonga was also used in Apne as he played the role of a boxer in the 1982 film too. The film went on to become a huge hit at the box-office not just in India but overseas as well.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra Takes Fans Back In Time As 'Ghayal' Clocks 30 Years, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.