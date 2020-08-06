Dharmendra Shares Still From 'Betaab' Marking 37 Years Of Sunny Deol In Cinema

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been quarantining himself with his family inside his house. He is active on all his social media platforms and also shares regular updates with his fans. In a recent post on social media, actor Dharmendra shared a snippet from his son, Sunny Deol’s film Betaab.

Dharmendra shares a snippet from 'Betaab'

Bollywood actor Dharmendra recently took to social media to celebrate 37 years of his son, Sunny Deol’s film Betaab. In the clip, we can see Sunny Deol’s character aka Sunny Kapoor put on his boots before heading for a horse ride. The video shows Sunny admiring the horse in the field.

However, he then tries to climb on the horse for a ride, but does not manage to do so. On the contrary, an adamant Sunny Deol does not let it go and in the end aces the horse ride. Sunny Deol’s film Betaab turned 37 years old today ever since it was first released. Dharmendra also captioned the picture as, “Friends, with love to you all”.

Take a look at Dharmendra’s post here:

Even Sunny Deol shared a post dedicated to Betaab to mark the occasion. He shared a poster of the film and wrote how it’s been 37 years since his popular film was released. He even shared a link to the song, Badal Yun Garajta Hai from his film Betaab and added how it was raining very heavily the same day. Sunny Deol wrote, “BETAAB it’s been 37 yrs. it was raining very heavy that day. #rain”.

Sunny Deol starrer Betaab was directed by Rahul Rawail and written by Javed Akhtar. The film also starred Amrita Singh and was the debut film for both Sunny Deol and Singh.

Betaab traced the story of a man named Sunny Kapoor who lives with his mother after his father died by suicide post-bankruptcy. Sunny Kapoor then meets his childhood friend Roma years later. They recognise each other and reconstruct their childhood romance. The film was released in 1983 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Betaab was further remade in Telugu as Samrat and released in 1987. The film was also remade in Kannada as Karthik and released in 2011.

