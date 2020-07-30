Raveena Tandon's 'Kshatriya' Was To Feature Manisha Koirala And Rekha; Read Trivia

Kshatriya directed by J P Dutta and produced by Sunder Das Sonkiya released in 1993. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raveena Tandon and Divya Bharti in lead roles. The movie went on to become a commercial success at the box office. Having said that, here are some of the most interesting unknown facts about Raveena Tandon's Kshatriya.

Raveena Tandon's 'Kshatriya' movie trivia

When the flick was announced, Kshatriya was to feature Meenakshi Sheshadri, Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon as female leads. However, of all the leading ladies, Manisha Koirala was replaced and Divya Bharti was selected.

The director of the film, J.P. Dutta wanted to cast Rekha, however, the veteran actor was unable to get dates due to some personal reasons. Later Meenakshi Sheshadri has signed to essay the role. The movie marked Meenakshi Sheshadri's last project before she retired.

The film marked Meenakshi Sheshadri sixth and last collaboration opposite prominent actor Vinod Khanna.

The director initially wanted to cast Amitabh Bachchan, however, Vinod Khanna was later chosen.

J. P. Dutta wanted to shot the film in states other than Rajasthan as the director had already filmed two movies there. However, the producer insisted on the same place and Dutta had to oblige.

Raveena Tandon's Kshatriya marked the only film to feature Vinod Khanna and Sunny Deol together.

The movie marked the last collaboration between Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt to date.

Kshatriya marked the last release of actor Divya Bharti.

Raveena Tandon's Kshatriya was initially titled 'Warrior'.

Model Ranjeev Mulchandani was initially cast to play the role of Vijay Pratap Singh (Sunjangarh), however, the role was later offered to Salim Fatehi.

The film released on the occasion of Eid in the year 1993.

Chandni was also offered a role in the film, however, her secretary advised her to opt for stage shows that paid more and asked her to decline the film.

The movie, despite boasting of an ensemble cast, reportedly managed to be shot in 12 months.

