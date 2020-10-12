Dharmendra Celebrates 60 Years In Bollywood, Says 'still A Humble Lad From Village'

On October 10, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol, who is known as 'Aap Ka Dharam' on Instagram, shared a short video to celebrate his 60 years in the film industry. For completing six decades in the showbiz, the actor thanked all his fans and also asked them to be safe and follow a good life while giving a peek into his farmhouse. In the video, Dharmendra also talked about his lockdown-looks, where he candidly said that he grows his beard and shaves it off as per his convenience.

Instagramming the thank-you video, Dharmendra wrote, "Friends, 60 years have passed in film industry....it never came to my mind.... that I am some celebrity... ..I am still a humble lad from village with great dreams .... A humble request ðŸ™ to you all dear friends..... be kind be humble.... respect your elders. ...it will give you strength to reach to your goals". Scroll down to watch Dharmendra's latest Instagram video.

Within a day, the video-post of the Mera Gaon Mera Desh actor managed to receive more than 50k views from his 778k followers; and is still counting. Many of his fans took to the comments section and praised Dharmendra's contribution to Bollywood. A fan wrote, "a humble person with beautiful heart" while another asserted, "Sir we miss uh in movies". Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comment box with red-heart emoticons.

Dharmendra's movies

In a career spanning six decades, the 84-year-old actor has worked in over 300 films. He made the 60s memorable with his performances in the films like Bandini, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar and Haqeeqat. Later, from the 70s to the 80s and the 90s, he worked in numerous action films. Films like Sholay, Charas, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dharam Veer, and Professor Pyarelal, among many others, left a lasting impression on the audience.

Apart from being an actor, Dharmendra also donned the hat of a producer for several ventures. His first venture as a producer was the 1990's release Ghayal, which featured his actor-son Sunny Deol. Interestingly, he also backed the acting debut of his grandson Karan Deol, titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

