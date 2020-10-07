Dharmendra Sends Good Wishes For 'Bob' On Completing 25 Years In Bollywood

Bobby Deol recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. He made his debut with Barsaat in 1995. He recently celebrated 25 years in the industry. His father, veteran actor Dharmendra congratulated Bobby Deol by sharing a post on his social media. He also wrote a short note sending good wishes to his son.

Dharmendra's good wishes for Bobby Deol

Recently, the Deol family celebrated 25 years of Bobby Deol in Bollywood. Bobby even shared a collage of all his movies forming his sketch. On October 7, Dharmendra, his father took to Instagram to share the picture and send good wishes for his son. The picture says, ''25 years to lights, camera, action''. It also says 'Humble and Grateful'. Dharmendra showed gratitude to the audience and wrote, "Good wishes to Bob. Love you. Jeete Raho." To this, Bobby reacted and sent hearts.

As soon as he shared the post, fans rushed to his comment section to congratulate Bobby. Fans commented with heart emojis. Some congratulated Bobby for completing 25 years. A few fans even congratulated Dharmendra for the completion of 60 years in Bollywood. Take a look at a few comments.

Bobby Deol recalls some of his memories from 25 years

As 2020 marks 25 years of Bobby Deol in Bollywood, he shared a few memories of his from shoots of his films in these 25 years. He shared a memory from a film where he showed a video of him galloping over a horse. He said that it was the last scene from that film and he broke his leg after that. He also mentioned how fascinated he was with sunglasses and wanted to use them in his songs. He added that he had a pair of purple sunglasses. He did not know back then that his glasses would become so popular amongst the audience.

He also spoke about shooting the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, from the film, Gupt. He had rehearsed a lot to shoot that specific song. He mentioned a scene from the Dillagi where he played Rajvir. He mentioned that according to him this was his best performance. He spoke about Apne, where he featured along with his brother Sunny and father Dharmendra. Bobby said that it was one of the most memorable films as he got to work with his father and brother in the same film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the film Ashram. He also featured in his film Class of '83 which was his comeback in Bollywood. The film premiered on Netflix and received a good response from the audience.

