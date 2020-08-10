This Day That Year: Dharmendra Elated With Bobby Deol's Bollywood Comeback

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Dharmendra expressing excitement for Bobby Deol's Bollywood comeback to Akshay Kumar's Gold getting an emoticon by Twitter, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Dharmendra elated for son Bobby Deol

During the trailer launch of the movie, Dharmendra revealed how happy he was to see Bobby Deol bouncing back in Bollywood with Race 3. The Bollywood actor marked his debut with Barsaat but went through a rough phase before making a comeback with Salman Khan’s flick. Moreover, he was gearing up for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se alongside brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra. Bobby Deol also expressed gratitude towards Salman Khan. Race 3 opened with mixed reviews but emerged out as a box-office hit. Check the trailer of Dharmendra's son's film:

Akshay Kumar's movie gets emoji from Twitter

Twitter launched an emoji for Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy’s then-forthcoming venture Gold. The sports drama flick was to release on August 15, 2018. So, people could tweet about the Akshay Kumar starrer and with the hashtag ‘Gold 2018’ and the Twitter-curated emoticon. According to reports, the head of marketing at Excel Entertainment, Vishal Ramchandani expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Twitter as it would add colours to the conversation. Moreover, it would allow people to connect to the movie through various hashtags such as ‘The Gold movie’, ’Feeling of Gold’, and ‘United for Gold’. The emoji for Akshay Kumar's flick was to remain active until August 16, 2018.

Prabhas's Saaho trailer release

The makers of Saaho launched its trailer on August 10, 2019. The action thriller movie marked the return of Prabhas to the big screen after Baahubali. Moreover, the Sujeeth-directorial was the Tollywood debut of actor Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas's Saaho trailer took the viewers’ expectations to the next level and garnered a positive response from the fans.

The makers of Saaho scheduled its release on August 30, 2019. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. Evelyn Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez also marked an appearance in the movie. Check out the trailer of Prabhas's flick:

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 gets a release date

The makers of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 revealed its release date on August 10. The sequel to the 2014 crime thriller had to hit the screens on December 13, 2019. It featured Rani Mukerji reprising the role of a cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who locked horns with a 21-year-old evil man. It marked the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first movie. The Rani Mukerji film grabbed massive attention due to its subject matter and gripping storyline. Here's the trailer of the film:



Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.