Dharmendra 'deeply saddened' on farmers' issues, makes emotional plea after deleting tweet

Dharmendra penned an emotional tweet for farmers amid their protests against the government over agrarian laws. However, the veteran actor deleted the tweet getting hurt by negative comments. He stated that he was pained to witness the situation of the farmers and sought that the government takes steps for them soon.

Dharmendra pens message for farmers amid protests, then deletes tweet

In a tweet posted late on Thursday, Dharmendra had written, "It is my request to the government, that they create a solution to our farmer brothers."

He added, "Corona cases are rising in Delhi. It is painful."

Later, a journalist tweeted to him about deleting the tweet and that he might have been 'unfaithful' due to 'obligations.'

Dharmendra had an emotional message to it as well, "I had deleted the tweets after being saddenned by such comments only. You can abuse me as much as you want, I will be happy in your happiness."

"Yes, I am very sad for the farmers. The government needs to resolve the issue at the earliest. Nobody is hearing us," he added.

Dharmendra is a former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, while son Sunny Deol, and wife Hema Malini, both actors, are currently associated with the ruling party, as MPs.

Centre to meet farmers again on December 5

Earlier on November 3, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions over the MSP. Moreover, he exuded confidence of the two sides reaching a consensus on Saturday. On the other hand, the farmer unions remained steadfast in their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

